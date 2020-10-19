By Baidurjo Bhose

Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): This year's Indian Premier League has more significance than just eight top-quality franchises coming together to fight for ultimate glory. In the post-corona world, the successful hosting of the league also means that it opens the door for a return of full-fledged cricketing action.

Speaking to ANI, Abu Dhabi T10 cricket's newly appointed Director for Strategy and Development Haroon Lorgat said that it was indeed wonderful to see how the BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board has come together to smoothly host a two-month long event. He goes on to add how that is a definite boost for the T10 league.

"I think so (a big boost). To hold a 10-day event is much easier than it is to hold or stage the IPL. The IPL is a big tournament played over two months. It is a huge event and if they can successfully host the IPL as the organisers have shown here in the UAE, I have got no doubt that a 10-day event like the T10 can be easily done. I hope COVID-19 would be behind us and spectators are allowed inside," Lorgat smiled.

Asked what made the former ICC Chief Executive come on board, Lorgat said that he was pretty impressed with what he saw last season and sees the potential in T10 being a game-changer just like T20 had when it burst onto the scene.

"For the first time I watched it last year and I was quite impressed by the maturity of the cricketers playing T10 cricket. I would have thought it was short, gimmicky and perhaps like we first viewed T20 cricket when it came out and we didn't think it would be a proper game of cricket."

"Today as you can see T20 is a proper game and there is strategy involved and planning and people study analysis. Everything applies to the game just like it would in the longer format. Similarly, I was quite impressed at the preparation of the coaches like Stephen Fleming, Trevor Bayliss and Andy Flower among others. I expect T10 to develop similarly as T20 has," he pointed.

The next edition is set to be played from January 28 to February 6 and as with every league, the organisers of the T10 league are also hoping that the BCCI allows Indian players (at least the retired ones) to participate in the league.

Lorgat believes that it will be a big boost not just for the league, but also the young players who can then go ahead and learn from some of the best players to have played the game.

"Without a doubt. If you get Indian players involved in the league, it will enhance the competition. Last year Yuvraj Singh was here, Zaheer Khan played previously. So, a number of former or retired players have participated and if more of them do, there is no doubt that they can lend their experience and pass their knowledge to up and coming cricketers around the world. There is no doubt the event and players would benefit hugely with their involvement," he explained.

A chat with Lorgat cannot be complete without discussing the current state of affairs in Cricket South Africa (CSA). But the former CEO said that he is not someone who can answer if he is in a position to bail CSA out from the current mess it finds itself in.

"Well, I don't know. That is something you need to ask Cricket South Africa and the ministers involved, the Olympic body that is involved. I have not been close to it so I cannot answer that for you," he signed off. (ANI)

