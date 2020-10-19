Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 38. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2020. Both KXIP and DC will enter this match with a victory to their name. Kings XI Punjab is led by KL Rahul, while Delhi Capitals play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. KXIP is at the 6th position with 6 points, while DC is at the top of the point table. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 pitch report of Dubai International Cricket Stadium along with rain forecast and a weather report of Dubai. KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 38.

KXIP registered a sensational victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game, where the match went on till the second super-over. KXIP while chasing the target of 177 runs managed a tie and then went on to again get a tie in the super-over. Finally, we saw KXIP winning in the 2nd super-over. On the other hand, DC defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets after successfully defending the target of 186 runs.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai will be at around 30 degree Celsius in the evening when the match begins on October 20, 2020. The wind will blow at a speed of 17 km/h which will help pacers. The humidity will increase to 45 per cent as the day progresses. The clouds are clear and there is no chance of any rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai assists both bowlers and batsmen. In the previous game at Dubai, we saw both pacers and spinners doing a good job in their respective department. In the upcoming game, the team batting first should look to score around 200 runs to be in a commanding situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).