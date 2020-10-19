Manchester United’s attempt to sign Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window met a dead end as the Englishman ended up staying in Germany. However, the Red Devils might have received fresh hope after Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke’s most recent comments on the entire transfer saga. The 20-year-old has risen to the top of footballing fame during his time with the Black and Yellows. Manchester United Must Wait Till Summer of 2021 To Sign Borussia Dortmund Winger Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United had identified Jadon Sancho as their major transfer target during the summer window but were unable to complete the signing after Borussia Dortmund didn’t budge on their asking price for the star. It was understood that the 20-year-old had also agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and was waiting for the clubs to agree on a price, which never happened.

The German club reportedly were asking for an asking price of 120 million Euros for their star winger but due to a change in transfer policy and financial complications due to COVID-19, Manchester United refused to pay the entire fee in full. Red Devils expected Borussia Dortmund to lower the fee for the Englishman.

But according to Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke, the Premier League side underestimated the German club’s stance on the issue. ‘[They] misjudged the situation. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer’ he said as quoted by Daily Star.

However, the Dortmund chief has left the door open for a transfer of Jadon Sancho in the near future. ‘In this industry, you can never say that a player is completely unsellable,’ Watzke said further in his statement. New clubs will be interested in signing the Englishman in the summer, who could meet the Bundesliga team’s asking price.

