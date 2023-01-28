New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Sudeva Delhi FC defeated Chennaiyin FC in a tie-breaker at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Friday to reach the Final of the U-17 Youth Cup.

The tie-breaker was applied after the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time. In the Final, the Delhi side will clash against Classic Football Academy, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In an evenly contested match, Chennaiyin FC took the lead six minutes before half-time when Makakmayum Daniyal found the target. The lead, however, was cancelled immediately after the breather as Ramesh Chhetri struck the equaliser.

Ramesh was once again on target in the 73rd minute to put Sudeva in the lead. Their joy, however, was short-lived since Srinith K found the net to keep Chennaiyin's hopes alive. In the tie-breaker, Sudeva struck eight times against their rivals' seven to make the title round.

Classic Football Academy and Sudeva Delhi FC will square off in the final on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2.30 pm IST; the match will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube channel. (ANI)

