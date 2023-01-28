India Women are currently on a winning run in the Tri-Series in South Africa. They have comfortably secured most points in the series till now after the end of first set of games. Although they found himself in a spot of bother in the first ODI in the absence of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, riding on Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma's performances filled with character, they found their way out. The confidence gathered from that game added up with Harmanpreet returning, helped them secure a clinical victory in the second game against West Indies Women. South Africa Women are coming out of two victories in their last three games as well and will definitely pose a tougher challenge than the Caribbeans in front of the Women in blue with home conditions favouring them. The official broadcast rights of the South Africa Tri-Series is with Star Sports but will DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I? IND-W vs SA-W T20 Tri-Series 5th T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match in East London.

India Women are preparing for their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and through the tri-series, trying to adapt to the conditions early. This is also an opportunity to settle the combinations ahead of the mega tournament. Shikha Pandey has made a comeback after a long time and this tri-series is a good opportunity for her to seal the place, Others like Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur will also look to pounce on these opportunities.

Is IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I at East London on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But, IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women SA Tri-Series 5th T20I Cricket Match in East London.

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Radio Commentary

IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary on the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will likely provide a live stream of the live commentary of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I.

