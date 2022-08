Guwahati (Assam)[India], August 20 (ANI): Delhi's Sudeva FC played out a draw with Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters in a Group D game of the 131st Durand Cup, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati.

Md. Ajsal drew first blood for the Delhi NCR-based side, but a stunning strike from Mangku Kuki just three minutes later ensured that both teams split points in their respective opening game of Asia's oldest tournament.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022, Harare Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Harare Sports Club.

All 47 games of the 131st Durand Cup are being telecast live on Sports 18 as well as live-streamed on the OTT platform VOOT!

Sudeva coach Chencho Dorji made his attacking intentions clear from get go opting for a four-man midfield and a three-man forward line while the Blasters gaffer had no such illusions going in with a regulation 4-4-2. Sudeva dominated possession in the first half and had the larger share of attacks but could not press home the advantage.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar to Flag off Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 on August 21.

It was then that the Blasters struck against the run of play with barely three minutes to go for the first half to end.

Md. Ajsal received the ball in front of the box and drove in, shooting from near the penalty spot area to beat keeper Kabir Kohli in the Sudeva goal.

The response was immediate. Mangku Kuki received the ball on the right from a quicky-taken throw-in in the attacking third, controlled and then cut in to gracefully curl it into the top corner to draw parity. It was a top-class finish at any level.

Sudeva continued to dominate possession in the second half and created more chances but there was a period when both teams sat back and wanted to control possession which might have affected the end result.

The Delhi NCR side threw everyone forward in the final minutes of the game but beyond some set-pieces, nothing fruitful materialized and the stalemate remained for the first draw of the tournament after six games.

The result makes Odhisa FC the team to chase in Group D after their 6-0 victory over North East United FC (NEUFC) on August 17 and Kerala will come back to the same venue to face them on Tuesday, while Sudeva will play Army Green next on August 25. Odhisa play an afternoon game while Kerala will play an evening game.

The Airmen come back for their second game against a Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC at the same venue on August 23 while their opponents will have a week-long break, playing Jamshedpur FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on August 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)