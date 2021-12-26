Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): After securing gold at the Uganda International tournament, World No 4 Sukant Kadam continued his great run and won gold in the SL4 Category at the 4th National Para-Badminton Championship.

The ace shuttler defeated world no 2 Tarun Dhillon in 3 grueling sets to win the title.

The 50 minutes match was a very tight game and went to 3 sets. Both the players threw everything at each other, but somehow Sukant Kadam managed to win crucial points to secure the win.

The final score read 21- 12, 19-21, and 21-18. Sukant made it look easy in the first set but Tarun managed to pull back the game-winning second set. The third set was tight and went till the right end and somehow Sukant managed to hold his nerves and finish the game.

Talking about the same Sukant said, "This victory is very special to me as this is my first Gold in Nationals. This will boost me to work harder and prepare better for 2022. I have been working hard on my game and this victory is an indication that all my hard work is in the right way."

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth, Government of Odisha organized the 3-day mega event in which over 500 players participated.

The event was held at 2 venues, Railway Indoor Stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with K.C. Memorial Trust, and Udaan Badminton Academy from December 24-26, 2021 under the Aegis of Paralympic Committee of India and Badminton Association of India. (ANI)

