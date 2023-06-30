Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): Odisha FC announced the departure of their Super Cup-winning coach Clifford Miranda on Friday.

Miranda who took over as the interim head coach at the end of the season after the departure of Josep Gombau, led the Kalinga Warriors to Super Cup glory and also helped them qualify for the AFC Cup with a win over Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoff.

The 40-year-old has left the club to pursue a fresh challenge, the club said in its statement.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and acknowledge Clifford for his immense contribution to the overall growth and success of the team during the 2022-2023 season. Under his guidance, the club won its first trophy in the form of the Super Cup and secured a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage for the first time in its history," the club said in a statement on its official website.

"Despite being offered an elevated position within the club, Clifford has chosen to pursue a different journey and new challenges. We wish him well always!" the statement further read.

Miranda had joined the club from FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as assistant coach and helped the club in reaching the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time.

He then galvanised the group having taken over the reigns after a tough end to the ISL season and guided the club to the Super Cup title in grand style while playing a good brand of football.

He became the first Indian head coach to win the Super Cup crown and will leave Odisha FC after a fabulous year as a coach. (ANI)

