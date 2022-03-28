Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni smashed belligerent half-centuries to help Lucknow Super Giants post 158 for 6 against Gujarat Titans in their maiden Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami (3/25) bowled a fiery opening spell to knock the wind out of the Super Giants' top order before Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed fifties to help their team cross the 150-run mark.

Varun Aaron picked two wickets (2/45) while Rashid Khan (1/27) accounted for one batter.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54; Mohammed Shami 3/25). PTI

