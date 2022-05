London [UK], May 20 (ANI): Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard will be joining Surrey to play in this year's T20 Vitality Blast, Surrey Cricket announced on Friday.

The 35-year-old superstar has won two T20 World Cups and has also won five Indian Premier League titles with Mumbai Indians, and represented Somerset in the 2010-11 T20 season.He will be available from Surrey's second match, which is against Gloucestershire on May 31.

"It has been quite some time since I've played county cricket and I'm thrilled to be returning to the Vitality Blast competition in Surrey colours this year," Pollard said in a Surrey press release. "The Kia Oval is a special place to play, especially in front of a full house," he added.

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey, added "We're very pleased to bring Kieron to the club. He brings an incredible range of skills as well as experience at the very highest level of the sport. His all-round ability will make a significant difference to the depth of the squad."

Surrey's Vitality Blast season starts at home against Glamorgan on May 27. (ANI)

