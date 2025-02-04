Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube Included in Mumbai Squad for Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Quarterfinal Against Haryana

Suryakumar was a part of the Mumbai side in their clash against Maharashtra in October, whereas Dube was a member of the star-studded hosts' side that included India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal, and which lost to J&K at home last month.

Agency News PTI| Feb 04, 2025 10:29 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube Included in Mumbai Squad for Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Quarterfinal Against Haryana
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo credits: X/@Shivraj_Bonli)

Mumbai, February 4: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have been included in Mumbai's 18-member squad for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Haryana, starting from February 8. Both Suryakumar and Dube, who took part in the recently-concluded India-England five-match T20I series which the hosts won 4-1, have played one game each in Mumbai's title defence of the Ranji Trophy this season. Ravi Ashwin Reacts to Fan's 'Ranji Trophy Is Blessed' Remark on Virat Kohli's Return in Delhi vs Railways Match, Says 'Cricket Ke Liye Player Zaruri Nahi...' (Watch Video).

Mumbai qualified for the quarterfinals after their crushing victory by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya, while Jammu and Kashmir is the other team to make it to the knockouts from Elite Group A.

Suryakumar was a part of the Mumbai side in their clash against Maharashtra in October, whereas Dube was a member of the star-studded hosts' side that included India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal, and which lost to J&K at home last month. Virat Kohli Signs Autograph for Himanshu Sangwan On the Ball With Which the Pacer Dismissed Him During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

The 42-time winners Mumbai will travel to Rohtak where they will take on Haryana, who had finished at the top of Group C, at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. Among other inclusions in the side is the uncapped Harsh Tanna, who has so far played four List A matches.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Haryana Haryana vs Mumbai Mumbai Ranji team Mumbai vs Haryana Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Shivam Dube Suryakumar Yadav
