Beckenham (England), Jul 14 (PTI) Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a quick half-century to help India U19 reach 128 for three in their second innings and extend their dominance over England on the third day of the four-day 'Youth Test' here on Monday.

India now have an overall lead of 229 runs as Suryavanshi's 56 off 44 balls led their charge with the bat.

Vihaan Malhotra (34) and Abhigyan Kundu (0) were in the middle at close.

Suryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre gave India a flying start, adding 77 runs in 12 overs, before the latter fell to off-spinner Archie Vaughan, son of former England skipper Michael.

Vaughan (3/14 off 10 overs) also accounted for Suryavanshi soon after the young Indian crossed his fifty.

Earlier, England U19, resuming from overnight 230 for five, reached 439 to cut India's first innings lead to 101 runs.

Late order batters Thomas Rew (34), Ekansh Singh (59), Ralphie Albert (50), Jack Home (44) and James Minto (20) contributed to the hosts' rally.

Rew and Ekansh added 80 runs for the sixth wicket as England went close to the 400-run mark, which they eventually went past after Home and Minto put on 48 runs for the ninth wicket.

