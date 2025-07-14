Can a batter take a toilet break while batting in a cricket match? Fans might wonder about this after Ravindra Jadeja had to rush to the toilet while batting on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday, July 14. The experienced all-rounder had to relieve himself at the end of the 68th over of India's innings shortly before tea and soon made his way back to the crease as well to resume his innings. But what do the rules say about toilet breaks during cricket matches? Read below to find out. Ravindra Jadeja Takes Toilet Break Amid His Innings As He Rushes To Use Facility During Day 5 Of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

It has to be mentioned that tea was delayed on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at the Lord's Test with India nine wickets down and had tea been taken at the scheduled time, Ravindra Jadeja might not have had to leave the field for a quick toilet break. Australian opener Matthew Renshaw had famously retired ill as he had to rush to the toilet during a Test match against India back in 2017 in Pune. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar also had batted with tissue paper in his underwear during a ODI World Cup match in 2003 against Sri Lanka and rushed to the dressing room during the drinks break. England Beat India By 22 Runs in Thrilling IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's; Ravindra Jadeja's Fighting Knock in Vain as Ben Stokes and Co Gain 2-1 Series Lead.

Can a Batter Take Toilet Break During a Cricket Match? Check Rules

In short, a batter can take a toilet break during a cricket match. A batsman can leave the field for a toilet break during a scheduled break in a match. In a situation where the need to use the washroom is urgent, a batter can seek the permission of the umpire and leave for a toilet break during a cricket match. It has to be noted that fielders generally have the luxury of leaving the field for breaks, like a toilet break and in that place, a substitute fielder replaces him but the same cannot be said in case of a batter. Also, there can be a situation where a batter might request the umpire to take a drinks break early.

A batter can also leave for a quick toilet break in between overs and for that, the permission of the umpire is needed. Ravindra Jadeja, whose case is being discussed here, left the field after the end of the 69th over and returned soon to bat.

