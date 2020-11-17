Berne, Nov 17 (AP) The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad.

Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerland. But the Ukrainian federation says two of the six should have UEFA clearance to play because Sergei Kryvtsov and Junior Moraes have antibodies after previously testing positive.

Also Read | KBFC Team Profile for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters Squad, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Super League Season 7.

Ukraine could be forced to forfeit the game. The match will decide which of the two teams is relegated to the second tier.

The group also includes Germany and Spain. (AP)

Also Read | Serena Williams Reveals What 'Went Wrong' on Way to Meeting Daughter Olympia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)