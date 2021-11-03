Abu Dhabi, November 3: Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said that India should put batter Rohit Sharma on top of the batting order into the crucial game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

It will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"India's match against Afghanistan is crucial because their future in the tournament depends on winning it. Afghanistan have risen rapidly as a side. Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb may be their strength, but discount Naveen and Hassan at your own peril. India needs to clear its mind and put Rohit back at the top. Don't meddle much with selection and of course, remember to play without fear," wrote Wasim Akram on Koo.

In the previous game against New Zealand, India had brought in Ishan Kishan as an opener and Rohit came out to bat at number three with Virat dropping to number four.

Having faced the wrath of the fans as well for below-par performances so far, it will also be about pride for Virat Kohli's men as they play under his leadership in the T20 format for the last time in this tournament.

