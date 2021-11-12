Dubai [UAE], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Mohammad Rizwan scored his third fifty of the tournament as Pakistan piled up an intimidating 176 for four. It was then that Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade came together, scoring 40 and 41 respectively as they scored an unbeaten 81 runs to take Australia home with an over to spare.

In the post-match press conference on Thursday, doctor Najeeb Somroo revealed the chest infection developed by Rizwan.

He said: "Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match."

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today," the doctor added.

Najeeb Somroo also revealed that the decision regarding Rizwan's health was made by the whole team management. He said: "The decision regarding and around his health was made by the whole team management. And this was regarding the morale of the whole team. And therefore we kept it within the team."

About the match, Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan and set up a date with New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

When David Warner and Glenn Maxwell fell in successive overs from Shadab Khan, the chase of 177 seemed doomed, but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas as they put on 81 in 7.4 overs. (ANI)

