Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICCT20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

England Innings:

Jason Roy b de Silva 9

Jos Buttler not out

101

Dawid Malan b Chameera 6

Jonny Bairstow lbw b de Silva 0

Eoin Morgan b de Silva

40

Moeen Ali not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 163

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-34, 3-35, 4-147

Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-43-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-21-3, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-44-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-13-0, Chamika Karunaratne 2-0-17-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-24-0. MORE PTI SSC

