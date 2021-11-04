Dubai, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh here on Thursday.
Bangladesh innings
Mohammad Naimc Cummins b Hazlewood 17
Liton Das b Starc 0
Soumya Sarkar b Hazlewood 5
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Maxwell 1
Mahmudullah c Wade b Starc 16
Afif Hossain c Finch b Zampa 0
Shamim Hossain c Wade b Zampa 19
Mahedi Hasan lbw b Zampa 0
Taskin Ahmed not out 6
Mustafizur Rahman c Steven Smith b Zampa 4
Shoriful Islam c Finch b Zampa 0
Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5
Total: 73 all out in 15 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 6-2, 10-3, 32-4, 33-5, 62-6, 62-7, 65-8, 73-9
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-21-2, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-8-2, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-6-1, Pat Cummins 3-0-18-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-19-5.
