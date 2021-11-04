West Indies and Sri Lanka take on each other in a crunch Group 1 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 4. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sri Lanka and West Indies both have had average performances in this competition and it is time that they step up their game and perform. It is literally a do-or-die game for both sides, although it is looking unlikely that either of these sides would qualify. But still, they are in with an outside chance and this match thus gains a lot of importance. WI vs SL Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35

Fans used to making teams on Dream11 would know that the captain fetches double points while the vice-captain multiplies points x.1.5 times. Having said that, let us take a look at recommendations for the captain and vice-captain's slot in this match. WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Wanindu Hasaranga

The newly number one-ranked T20I bowler is the leading wicket-taker of this tournament so far and he would once again be a crucial player for Sri Lanka in their attempt to defeat the defending champions. The leg-spinner would be a good pick as captain as he has been consistent and his deliveries would definitely trouble the wobbly Windies batting.

WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

The West Indies skipper is one of the hardest hitters of the ball and although he is yet to be at his very best, he can demolish any bowling attack. In such a crunch match, he would be expected to perform as the player the world knows him to be and use his T20 experience to win the match for his side.

WI vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (c), Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

