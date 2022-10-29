Sydney, Oct 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand:

Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1

Devon Conway b Dhananjaya de Silva 1

Kane Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Rajitha 8

Glenn Phillips c Shanaka b Lahiru Kumara 104

Daryl Mitchell b W Hasaranga 22

James Neesham c Shanaka b Rajitha 5

Mitchell Santner not out 11

Ish Sodhi run out ((sub)Ashen Bandara/Kusal Mendis) 1

Tim Southee not out 4

Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-3) 10

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 167

Fall of wickets: 1-2 , 2-7, 3-15, 4-99, 5-129, 6-162, 7-163.

Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-35-1, Kasun Rajitha 4-0-23-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-14-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-22-1, Lahiru Kumara 3-0-37-1, Chamika Karunaratne 3-0-34-0. MORE PTI

