Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Skipper Mandeep Singh's superb 91 overshadowed Kartik Biswal's brilliant century as Punjab thrashed Odisha by five wickets to continue their unbeaten run in group D at the Vjay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.

Put in to bat, Odisha posted 251 for 7, courtesy a 112-ball 107 not out by Biswal and a 52-ball 51 by Biplab Samantray, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

In response, Punjab cantered home in 46.4 overs and look set to qualify for the quarterfinals by virtue of being group toppers with 20 points.

Jammu and Kashmir are placed second in the group with 16 points from five matches. They didn't have a game on Monday and will meet Uttarakhand in their final group D match on Wednesday.

Earlier, Siddarth Kaul (3/57) justified his skipper's decision to bowl with a three-wicket haul, while Baltej Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh and Harpreet Brar also accounted for one wicket each.

Chasing, Mandeep held the innings together with an unconquered 98-ball 91 after openers Prabhsimran Singh (21) and Abhishek Sharma (41) shared a 61-run partnership.

After losing the top three, Mandeep and Anmol Malhotra (18) joined hands to take Punjab across the 100-mark.

Sanvir Singh (27) and Mandeep then added another 60 runs before the former was sent back.

Mandeep and Ramandeep Singh (36) knocked off the remaining runs with 20 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

In other group D matches, Baroda beat Uttarakhand by six wickets, while Madhya Pradesh notched up a massive 321-run win over a hapless Nagaland.

