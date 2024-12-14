IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Rain Washes Out Play Between India and Australia Until Tea at The Gabba

Mumbai, December 14: Rain continued to spoilsport as no play was possible in the second session on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia remained at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs as the tea session was washed out. Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as the first session was marred by rain. 'Happy To Be Back Here Again', Rishabh Pant Recalls Fond Gabba 2020-21 Memories Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over as well. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India. The fve-match series stands tied at 1-1.

Brief Score: Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)