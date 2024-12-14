The Gabba will forever be associated with Rishabh Pant, where the wicketkeeper-batter played a match-and-series winning knock for India in 2020-21. Ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, in a conversation with Ravi Shastri, Pant opened up about coming back to the ground in Brisbane after four long years. Check out Pant's interview here. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Cricketer To Play 100 International Matches Against Australia National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Rishabh Pant Recalls Gabba Memories

2021 ✅ 2024 ❓#RishabhPant is brimming with positivity & confidence and he is ready to conquer the Gabba yet again! 🤜🏻🤛🏻 AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW! #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/cdwbggkvQx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

