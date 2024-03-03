Sports News | Team India, England Arrive at Kangra Airport Ahead of 5th Test in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Team India and England on Sunday at Kangra Airport in Dharamshala ahead of their anticipated fifth and final Test of the series.

India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series after a victory in Ranchi and will lock horns with England in the fifth and last match, starting on Thursday in Dharamshala.

The hosts lost the opening match but secured back-to-back victories in the Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi Test matches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier announced updates on India's squad for fifth and final Test match against England.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who was rested for the fourth Test will rejoin the squad in Dharamsala. The fast bowler has taken 17 wickets at an average of 13.64 in the three matches of the series, including a nine-wicket haul as Player of the Match in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, was ruled out. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his injury.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was released from the squad and will feature for his domestic side Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.

India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is already decided. India topped the World Test Championship standings with a stronger points percentage of 64.58 while England currently ranked eighth on that points table.

Updated India squad for the Dharamsala Test: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep. (ANI)

