Jiangyin [China], April 8 (ANI): Indian Wushu athletes have delivered a spectacular performance at the 10th Sanda World Cup 2025, being held in Jiangyin, China, from April 5 to April 10. A six-member Indian contingent demonstrated remarkable skill and determination against some of the world's best fighters.

The highlight of India's campaign so far has been Mukesh Choudhary, who secured a gold medal in the 75 kg category after an impressive victory over Yoan Benbedra from France in the final, a release said.

In the 48 kg category, Kushal continued India's winning streak by defeating his opponent, Tharwt Mahyoub Ali from Yemen and advancing to the finals, where he will face a strong challenge from Jiahao li from China.

Ravi Panchal, competing in the 65 kg category, showcased exceptional technique as he triumphed over Bexultan Koskenov from Kazakhstan. He too has advanced to the final bout and will square off against Wei guo from China for gold.

Among the women athletes, Chavvi, competing in the 48 kg category, claimed a strong victory over her Portuguese opponent, Claudia Esteves Pires. She will now battle Lan Nguyen Thi from Vietnam in the finals.

In the 52 kg category, Anuj Kumar is set to compete in the final against Tam dinh van from Vietnam, while Rajat Charak in the 85 kg category will fight for gold against Michael nicholas woodward from Australia.

The Indian team's performance has garnered praise and admiration, with all six athletes either securing medals or reaching the final rounds. This outstanding showing is a testament to the growing strength and international presence of Indian Wushu. (ANI)

