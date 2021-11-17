Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha on Wednesday said the team was settled as a unit and ready to go for the Indian Super League season beginning on Friday.

“Practice sessions are going well. It's difficult to gel when you have new players in your team but pre-season has been going right for us and we have done very well," Pasha said during a virtual media interaction.

"They (players) have been showing great progress as a unit. We played warm-up matches and players know what we require from them. We are settled now as a unit and ready to go.”

The two-time ISL champions began their pre-season camp on September 26 and have been preparing for the upcoming season with practice matches.

The former India international is well aware of the strong competition in the league and said his team will be aiming to capitalise on to the chances in order to win matches.

“It's not going to be easy for us or anyone for that matter. In ISL, it's all about how you perform on that particular day," said Pasha, who has been with Chennaiyin FC since 2016.

"Our immediate target is to win matches and we cannot do like last season, creating chances and not finishing. We just have to put the ball in the net. That's our main target.”

On Rafael Crivellaro, Pasha said the Brazilian playmaker had an injury but was getting better.

"He had an injury, but he is getting better and better. We are being positive. We are in a stage where we don't want to risk him. He is an important player, so we have been monitoring him closely. He will be back soon and will do his duties. It is a muscle injury," he said.

"He has started training with us. He has been doing things which we want him to do. He will start doing intense workouts in the coming days. I think that he should be alright. He is very positive," Pasha added.

About new head coach Bozidar Bandovic, his assistant said, "He is very clear with his points. He is very direct and doesn't hide anything.

"He gives the feedback to the players. He tells them what the targets are, where they stand and areas they can improve. He is very clear in what he says, so the players know the areas they need to work on in the practice sessions."

