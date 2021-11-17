The European World Cup qualifiers for the mega event in Qatar in 2022 were full of twists and turns as winners from the 10 groups secured a direct qualification but several heavyweights missed out. However, the runners-up from the group still have a chance to qualify for the multi-nation event as they face each other in the playoffs, which will be played next year. Meanwhile, fans searching for UEFA World Cup 2022 play-off draw live streaming can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar So Far.

A total of 32 teams from across the globe will be at the 2022 Qatar World Cup as they look to crown the new world champions. And with the group stages of the European qualifiers coming to an end, 10 teams have already secured an automatic qualification while the remaining three slots from the UEFA nations will be filled following the playoffs.

When is UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw? Know Date, Time & Venue

The draw for the UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off will be held on November 26, 2021 (Friday) and will be held at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich. The draw has a scheduled start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which Teams Have Will Play In UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Offs?

Teams Seeded or Unseeded Portugal Seeded Scotland Seeded Italy Seeded Russia Seeded Sweden Seeded Wales Seeded Turkey Unseeded Poland Unseeded North Macedonia Unseeded Ukraine Unseeded Austria Unseeded (via Nations League) Czech Republic Unseeded (via Nations League)

How Do UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Offs Work?

Teams that finished second from the top six groups (A-F) are seeded while the remaining will be unseeded. The 10 runners-up are joined by the best two UEFA Nations League group winners who failed to finish in the top two of the World Cup qualification stage. The nations are divided into three paths and will face off in semi-finals and finals with the winners advancing to the World Cups.

How To Watch Telecast and Live Online Streaming Of UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of European World Cup qualifiers in India and will telecast the UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off draw on its channels. Fans can also tune into SonyLIV to catch the live online streaming of the draws on online platforms.

