Dubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said teams that have nothing to lose are 'quite dangerous' and they will be looking to be one such team going forward in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

McDonald's remark came after Rajasthan Royals suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here on Thursday. The Steve Smith-led side is placed on the seventh position on the points table with eight points from 11 games.

Also Read | Pele Quotes With HD Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the Football Legend on Success and Life to Celebrate His 80th Birthday.

"The challenge ahead is pretty clear and that is to win three in a row and see where that net run-rate gets us. I still think that potential seven wins can get you through. For us, it is about continuing to prepare and continuing to believe that we are good enough," McDonald said during the post-match press conference.

"We have shown throughout the tournament that we can play cricket that can compete with the best and also, win against them. I think teams that have nothing to lose can be quite dangerous at the backend of the tournament. So, we will be looking to be one of those teams," he added.

Also Read | World Hockey Body Approves its Reviewed Gender Equality Policy.

Sanju Samson, with 36 runs, was the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals as the team put up a total of 154 runs. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 as they took SRH to a comfortable win.

"You have to give credit to the two batters, they played extremely well. I think we had enough pressure on them with those two early wickets. It was an extremely good partnership, so full credit to the two batsmen at the crease," McDonald said.

"...If you look at the comparison between the two teams, it is that those two batsmen got fifty, we did not have anyone going past fifty. If you narrow it down to what went wrong in the batting innings, we did not have that solid contribution of a fifty-run score," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)