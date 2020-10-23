Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to play football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) celebrates his 80th birthday on October 23, 2020 (Friday). Born in 1940, Pele is ranked among the best ever footballers to have played the game. He is a three-time World Cup winner with Brazil and a record all-time leading goal scorer. Pele has scored over 1000 goals in his career and was known for his electrifying pace and natural instincts for poaching goals in the opposition box. As he celebrates his 80th birthday, take a look at some powerful quotes by the great man on success. Pele Reacts After Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th International Goal, Brazilian Legend Congratulates CR7.

Born in Minas Gerais, Brazil Pele enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over two decades during which he won numerous trophies both at the international level and for clubs. Pele appeared for only two clubs in his 21-year-old senior career. Most Goals for a Single Club: Lionel Messi Likely to Break Pele’s Record in 2020.

He started with Brazilian club Santos and played there for 19 years before moving to the United States and appearing for New York Cosmos. During his time with Santos, Pele made 496 appearances for the Brazilian club and scored 504 goals while he played two years in New York and scored 37 times. Let us look at some of his memorable quotes.

Pele Quotes

“Success Is No Accident. It Is Hard Work, Perseverance, Learning, Studying, Sacrifice And Most Of All, Love Of What You Are Doing Or Learning To Do.”

“If You Are First You Are First. If You Are Second, You Are Nothing.”

“The More Difficult The Victory, The Greater The Happiness In Winning.”

“Everything On Earth Is A Game. A Passing Thing. We All End Up Dead. We All End Up The Same, Don't We?”

“Pele Doesn't Die. Pele Will Never Die. Pele Is Going To Go On For Ever.”

“A Penalty Is A Cowardly Way To Score.”

“If You Don’t Give Education To People, It Is Easy To Manipulate Them.”

“Courage Can Bring Huge Benefits To Those Who Are Prepared.”

“There Is Always Someone Out There Getting Better Than You By Training Harder Than You.”

“Success Isn’t Determined By How Many Times You Win, But By How You Play The Week After You Lose.”

Pele started playing for Santos at the age of 15 and went on to play for them until the age of 33 during which he led the team to six Brasileiro Serie A titles, two Copa Libertadores and two Intercontinental Cup among other trophies. He is club Santos' all-time leading goal-scorer and also the top goal-scorer (77) of the Brazil national team. He lifted three FIFA World Cup titles with Brazil and is the only player ever to achieve the feat.

