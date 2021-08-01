Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI): The Governors and Chief Ministers of Telugu speaking states--Telangana and Andhra Pradesh-- on Sunday congratulated star shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the bronze medal for India in women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed Sindhu and said in a tweet, "Heartiest Congratulations to Badminton Champion P V Sindhu on winning the bronze medal for India in women's singles badminton. @Pvsindhu1 becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. India is truly proud of you."

The Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hailed the shuttler for winning the bronze in the Olympics./

"It is a very proud moment that Sindhu clinched the bronze, becoming the only Indian woman to win two individual medals in Olympics," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his happiness at Sindhu creating history as the first Indian woman sportsperson to win medals in two successive Olympics, a release from CMO said here.

Extending his congratulations to Sindhu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wished her success in future events and to bring laurels to the country and the state.

Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated Sindhu.

"Sindhu is a role model for sportspersons of this generation. I wish she wins more in future and scales the pinnacle of glory," the former Chief Minister added.

Reigning world champion Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the first woman from the country to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth-seed Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.PTI VVK GDK

