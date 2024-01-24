Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Arjuna Awardees and Asian Games medallists and participants from Telangana met state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister met the sportspersons and discussed their accomplishments and future tournaments. He felicitated the award and medal winners with shawls and presented bouquets in recognition of their achievements.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024 Day 11 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, Dayana Yastremska Enter Semifinals; Alexander Zverev Knocks Out Carlos Alcaraz.

The Chief Minister instructed concerned officials to compile a comprehensive list of issues and challenges being faced by each sportsperson.

He emphasized the need to devise effective solutions considering options such as financial assistance, job opportunities and any other support that aligns with the eligibility criteria, aiming to boost the development of sports in Telangana. The sportspersons expressed their happiness and gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support and encouragement, a release said.

Also Read | Brisbane Heat Win BBL 2023-24, Clinch Their Second Title After 11 Years.

The sportspersons who met the Chief Minister included recently awarded Arjuna Awardees Husamuddin and Esha Singh.

Other Medal winners and participants of Asian Games 2023 who met the Chief Minister included Nikhat Zareen (bronze medal in boxing), Kynan Chenai Darius (gold medal in shooting), Agasara Nandini (bronze Medal in athletics), N. Sikki Reddy (badminton - participation) and P. Gayatri Gopichand (badminton - participation) Jeevanji Deepthi (gold medal in Para Games). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)