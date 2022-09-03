Pune, Sep 3 (PTI) Telugu Yoddhas secured their place in the final of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho after recording a commanding 67-44 victory against Gujarat Giants here on Saturday.

After a 23-point win in the qualifier 2, Pratik Waikar-led side will now take on Odisha Juggernauts in the blockbuster final on Sunday.

Odisha Juggernauts had advanced to the final after defeating Telugu Yoddhas in the qualifier 1.

Arun Gunki impressed in the attack by scoring 16 points for Yoddhas along with Prajwal KH, who added 14 points, dismissing five players.

For Gujarat Giants, skipper Nilesh Patil was the top performer with eight points.

Season's leading attacking side, Telugu Yoddhas dominated the match with their all-round show.

Trailing at 21-39, Gujarat Giants tried to recover in the third turn with Abhinandhan Patil showcasing exceptional defence technique. His stay of 4.26 minutes not only earned eight bonus points for his side but also restricted Telugu Yoddhas to just 22 points.

However, despite Patil's heroics, Telugu Yoddhas were in commanding position, leading 61-29 at the start of the final turn.

Telugu Yoddhas, the first team to claim 100 defending points in Season 1, held their nerves in the last seven minutes of the game and gave away only 15 points.

Gujarat Giants had earlier finished on the top of the points table in the league stage. They took home Rs 30 lakh as prize money for their third-place finish in the playoffs.

The champion team will be awarded with Rs 1 crore along with the coveted trophy while the second placed team will take home Rs 50 lakhs.

