Durban [South Africa], November 19 (ANI): South Africa on Tuesday announced their 14-player squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to ICC, a major inclusion in the side saw Temba Bavuma return as skipper, having recovered from a left elbow injury, which ruled him out of the recent series in Bangladesh.

Two more changes in the squad that featured in Bangladesh, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee are back in the Test side for the first time since the home series against India earlier this year.

Speaking about the comebacks, the Proteas Test team head coach Shukri Conrad said that Bavuma's leadership and skill will be valuable to the team.

"It's great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team. I'd also like to thank Aiden for stepping up and captaining the side so successfully during the Bangladesh series," Conrad was quoted by ICC as saying.

Furthermore, on the pace duo of Jansen and Coetzee, Conrad added, "It's also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it's great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team."

The first Test match of the series will kick off on November 27 and conclude on December 1 in Durban. The second and final long-format match will be played in Port Elizabeth on December 5-9.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

