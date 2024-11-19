Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Players: The Pakistan national cricket team is set to have its white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, starting on November 24. Pakistan would play three ODIs and it would be followed by as many T20Is on the tour. Mohammad Rizwan starred in his first assignment as full-time ODI captain of the Pakistan national cricket team as the Green Shirts beat Australia 2-1, registering a series win over the Aussies Down Under in the 50-over format for the first time since 2002. However, the T20Is did not go as planned, as Mohammad Rizwan and his men were handed a 0-2 whitewash by a ruthless Australian national cricket team led by Josh Inglis. On Which Channel Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs ZIM ODIs and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would be playing an ODI after a long time, having competed against Sri Lanka earlier in the format. The squads of both Zimbabwe and Pakistan have been announced. For Zimbabwe, Craig Ervine will lead the Zimbabwe national cricket team in the ODIs while Sikandar Raza will be the captain in T20Is against Pakistan. The Pakistan national cricket team too will have two different captains for the ODIs and T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan will lead a Pakistan side with a good mix of youth and experience, in the ODIs while Salman Ali Agha is set to take over as captain for the T20Is with some seniors rested. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Squads:

Pakistan ODI Squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

Pakistan T20I Squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava

