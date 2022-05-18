Bangkok [Thailand], May 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod started her Thailand Open 2022 campaign with a win over Ukraine's Marija Ulitina in the women's singles category here at Bangkok on Wednesday.

She won the game 17-21, 21-15, 21-11, playing on court 2.

The first game was a closely fought one, with the Ukrainian getting the better of her Indian opponent 17-21. Bansod made a strong comeback in the next two games, winning 21-15 and 21-11, and sealing the match for her country. The match lasted 50 minutes.

On the other hand, Canada's Michelle Li defeated India's Aakarshi Kashyap in the first round of women's singles. The win was a comprehensive one for Li as she won 21-13 and 21-18. The match lasted 33 minutes.

Later today, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will be in action. (ANI)

