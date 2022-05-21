Bangkok [Thailand], May 21 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Thailand Open 2022 after losing to China's Chen Yufei in straight games in the semi-finals of the women's category here in Bangkok on Saturday.

Playing at court 1, Sindhu lost to her Chinese counterpart by a margin of 17-21, 16-21.

Yufei won the closely fought first game by a margin of 21-17. She later went on to win the second game as well by 21-16, thus sealing the match.

Yesterday, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 by beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals of the event here in Bangkok on Friday. (ANI)

