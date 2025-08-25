New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara's journey in all forms of Indian cricket ended on Sunday, marking the end of an era where he dominated the coveted and tough number three spot in the batting line-up, blunting the new ball, soaking in all the body blows, just so that other attacking batters could blow the opposition apart.

While his ODI career did not last beyond five matches and 51 runs, Pujara's Test numbers are something he can be proud of. With 7,195 runs in 103 Tests and 176 innings at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 balls, he is India's eighth-highest Test run-getter. Only his predecessor, Rahul Dravid (10,524 runs in 134 Tests with 28 centuries) has more runs at this spot for India, a proof of his quality of batsmanship and consistency.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Liverpool Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2025-26 Match at St James’ Park.

-The monk who unleashed hell silently

With the type of technique, drive to stay for long and consistency he enjoyed, Pujara could have well have touched the coveted 10,000-run mark, something only three Indians have touched. But the most significant aspect of his game was the number of balls he faced while at the crease. Him blocking majorly and knocking the ball around for occasional singles, doubles or a boundary meant that the bowlers were left tired, demotivated and the shine had worn off the ball, making it old enough to be dispatched to all corners of the park by more flamboyant strikers, be it Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane etc.

Also Read | Team India Jersey Sponsor: Toyota, FinTech Start-Up Interested in Replacing Dream11 as Indian Cricket Team’s Sponsor Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

From his debut in October 2010 to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023, only four players faced more deliveries than Pujara's number of 16,217 in whites, namely Joe Root (19,562), Alastair Cook (17,534), Steven Smith (16,495) and Azhar Ali (16,301), as per ESPNCricinfo.

In terms of batting average, Pujara sits at 11th spot among 19 players with 5,000 or more Test runs during his career span from 2010 to 2023. However, Pujara's Test career and impact defy the raw statistics of runs and averages as he was an extremely tough nut to crack for his opposition. He was dismissed once every 98.3 deliveries, placing him as the fifth-most troublesome batter to dislodge, below Smith (113.8 BPD), Kane Williamson (106.7 BPD), Azhar Ali (103.2 BPD) and Cook (101.4 BPD).

In an era where even the Test strike rates reached new heights every year, Pujara was amongst the few of a dying breed, who believed in tiring, mentally disintegrating and demotivating bowlers not with flashy hits, but by their solid defence. Bowlers could not even find peace that Pujara would not keep the scoreboard ticking, as the other player batting with him had the liberty to unleash hell on a tired bowling attack and smash the old ball to an absolute pulp metaphorically. The best example of it was his partnership with Rishabh Pant in Australia, which was a rare mix of penance and menace co-existing at the same time. While his approach cost him some extra thousand runs, it enriched the statistics and milestone columns of many others and resulted in landmark wins for India, especially overseas.

Among his Indian batters, his distant rivals were Virat Kohli (88 balls per dismissal, 8479 runs at 48.72 average) and middle-order batting partner Ajinkya Rahane (78.5 balls per dismissal and 5,066 runs at 38.96 average), who were just as technically proficient as Pujara, just a little more expressive and flashy.

-The Aussie hunter

Pujara brought his absolute A game in Australia, where this perennial stonewaller scored 993 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 47.28, with three centuries and five fifties. He faced a massive 2,657 balls in the Aussie land, overcoming every blow, every hoop the bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon put him through. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 37.37, and his balls per dismissal went upto 126.5, the best among the 66 overseas batters who have played at least 15 innings in Australia since 1990.

The 2018-19 tour to Australia was a monumental one, as not only did India lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia for the first time under Virat, but Pujara's 521-run campaign also served as a massive highlight, with an average of 74.42, including a best score of 193 and three centuries, one fifty. He faced a massive 1,258 deliveries across seven innings, being the only batter to cross the 1,000-ball mark.

-Pujara: A perfect partner at the crease

Pujara, plus literally any other batter, was a match made in heaven for the most part. His value was not only in his most runs, but the number of runs he let the other batter score by just staying at the crease himself. When he was at the crease, India scored a total of 16,258 partnership runs. As a percentage of total runs scored by India in those innings, Pujara's contribution stands at a massive 30.4 per cent. In short, 30.4 per cent of the team's runs were scored when Pujara was at the crease.

Among the Indian batters who have batted for at least 100 Test innings, only two have a better percentage Dravid (36.1 per cent) and Sunil Gavaskar (34.9 per cent)

In the overall list across all teams with the same cut-off, England's Len Hutton is on top with 36.9 per cent, followed by Dravid and then Steven Smith, at 35.5).

Now, doing the same exercise but bringing in the balls faced factor, Pujara was around at the crease when opposition bowlers bowled 32,148 balls, which is 33.2 per cent of the total deliveries faced by India in the innings he batted in. Only five batters have had their numbers better here in the last 15 years, namely Smith (36.2 per cent), Williamson (35.5 per cent), Azhar (34.8 per cent), Cook (34.3 per cent) and Usman Khawaja (34.1 per cent).

-Pujara's Test career is a story of two halves

Till 2017, Pujara was amongst India's most prolific in whites, with 4,396 runs in 54 Tests at an average of over 52, with 14 centuries. However, for next six years of his career, his numbers underwent a sharp dip. The 2018-19 Australia series was one of only two series out of his final 13 assignments, where he batted at least three times and averaged over 40, the other series being against Bangladesh back in 2022.

Since the start of 2018, Pujara has scored 2,799 runs in 49 Tests at an average of just 34.13, with only five centuries in 86 innings. This was a massive drop in his batting average, and also his rate of scoring centuries fell off the cliff, from scoring one every 6.4 innings to one every 17.2 innings.

His career average fell to 43.60 from the highest of the highs of 52.96 by the time he ended his career. While these are numbers not to be scoffed at, but still underwhelming for the calibre of the batter he was in his prime.

No matter how hard the dip was, Pujara has left a hole not filled yet, with India having tried KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and Karun Nair at number three. Since Pujara's last test, in 24 matches and 45 innings, the Indian number three batters have averaged 31.95 collectively, just a bit better than what Pujara managed in his final 24 Tests (31.51). Even during these 24 Tests, where he endured the worst form of his career, he faced 81.2 balls per dismissal, compared with 56.3 balls per dismissal by number three batters after him.

Will India find a Pujara replacement? (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)