New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi crowd was not content with Jemimah Rodrigues' cuts, pulls and drives, and her 33-ball 69-run knock. The heads totting the stands at Arun Jaitley Stadium were also asking her "for dance moves".

Thanks to fifties from Jemimah and Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals posted a handsome 192/4 in their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday night. The total proved to be enough as DC won by 29 runs in their first home game.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Georgia Wareham Stresses on Consistency as Key Ahead of Delhi Leg After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Good Show at Home.

"I loved the atmosphere. Finally, we get to play on our home ground because we played in Mumbai (last season), in Bengaluru earlier, but now finally in Delhi," the 23-year-old batter said in a press release from the franchise.

"The crowd always gets me going, they keep me pumped up and I really take energy from them. Every time I was going to the boundary they were cheering, they were asking for dance moves. It was a nice experience out there," she added.

Also Read | India vs England 5th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

Besides her big hits, Jemimah has also earned online fame for the short dance videos she often posts on her social media pages.

The Delhi Capitals side made their home debut memorable as their bowlers complemented the batters with Jess Jonassen (3/21) and Marizanne Kapp (2/37) picking up five wickets between them to complete a memorable win.

After Jemimah and skipper Lanning's 38-ball 53 powered Delhi Capitals to 192, the home side restricted Mumbai Indians to 163/8 in 20 overs.

With this win, they also extended their lead at the top of the points table (8 points in 5 matches).

Reflecting on her Player of the Match performance, Jemimah stated, "I think more than anything else today, it was what I needed to do for the team to get a good score. I never imagined that it would be a-33 ball 69.

"The good thing about my game was from the first ball, I had the intent. I think that's what gets me going and gets my feet in a good position, so that really helped me."

The Delhi Capitals will square off against UP Warriorz in their next match here on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)