Perth [Australia], October 3 (ANI): Former Baggy Greens head coach Justin Langer has insisted that all-rounder Cameron Green needs to bat at number three while voicing his concern about the instability prevailing in Australia's batting order ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes against England on home turf.

Cricket Australia rolled out former fast bowler Merv Hughes at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to promote 50 days until the commencement of the oldest rivalry in cricket. During the event, he offered a typical statement about England's Bazball struggling to "bully" Australia on home soil.

Also Read | Undated Video of Kazakhstan Athletes Shared on Social Media with Fake Claims of England Women’s Team Players Covering Their Face Due to Trash Smell During ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India.

However, former Australian opener, Langer, is seeing the different side of the coin. He highlighted opposition bowlers could expose Australia's unstable batting order, something England remains aware of.

"It's unprecedented that Australia go into an Ashes without a really solid top three. England are aware. There's a lot of talk about that. With their bowling attack, if they can exploit Australia's top order early, then you know that's where they'll be getting their optimism from," Langer said in Perth as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

Also Read | On Which Channel FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India is Available? How To Watch U20 WC Football Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Since David Warner's retirement, Australia have tested out several opening partners for Usman Khawaja, featuring Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas.

"I think Usman Khawaja has had six opening partners in a year. There's that instability. It can't be healthy. That's the truth. We're sort of getting to that point where we're having a shootout every year for the opening batter. The very fact that we're talking about it, and the public are a bit confused about it, that's saying something," he added.

Green, who was sidelined for several months due to a back injury, returned to the spot and earned an instant promotion to the number three spot from his usual fifth. After initially enduring a torrid run, Green embraced the new role and appeared much assured, registering scores of 4, 0, 3, 15, 26, 52, 46 and 42 during the West Indies tour.

While at first glance, the scores appear lean, in the context of the results, some remain priceless, especially 46 and 42 in Kingston. Langer weighed in on the ideal position for Green and remained adamant that the 26-year-old should be retained for the number three position.

"He has to bat No.3, in my opinion, because otherwise there's too much chopping and changing. He batted at three in the World Test Championship. He then batted at three in really tough conditions in a three-nil winning series for Australia, and he did a good job," Langer said.

"He actually showed that he could play in that position. He averages 47, I think, in Sheffield Shield cricket. None of the others average over 40. Cameron Green domestically, you'd have to say, is the best performing player, and often the best performing player is at No.3. I'd definitely stick with him. They've got to find some continuity. It's anyone's guess who the next opener is going to be, but I think he should bat No.3," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)