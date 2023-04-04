Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni sent a huge warning to CSK bowlers after getting the better of Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings set a massive target of 218 for LSG to chase in the second innings. KL Rahul's side came close to the target but, eventually, they ended up falling short of the target by a margin of 12 runs. One element that played out in favour of LSG was the number of wide balls and no balls that CSK bowlers bowled throughout the chase.

"One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off," Dhoni said after the match.

Tushar Deshpande was brought in by CSK as an impact player to add another option to their bowling line-up. However, Tushar lost the plot in the fourth over of the match. His first over of the match consisted of two no balls and three wide deliveries. He ended up bowling an 11-ball over and conceded 18 runs.

Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes also leaked runs throughout the powerplay. Stokes conceded 18 runs in his first over of the IPL 2023.

Kyle Mayers turned Chahar's night into a nightmare as he effortlessly converted his deliveries into boundaries. The Indian pace bowler got smashed all over throughout the powerplay. He bowled three overs in the powerplay and conceded 37 runs.

While CSK bowlers were being punished, Dhoni stood behind the stumps with a blank expression. After the match, he reflected back on their performance.

"Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing," Dhoni said.

After securing their first victory of the IPL 2023, CSK will be back on the road again to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

