MS Dhoni had a powerful homecoming at Chepauk against Lucknow Super Giants as he smashed two massive sixes to a rampaging Mark Wood and took CSK to a very good total. MS Dhoni has looked at his very best till now in the IPL and with his innings today he crosses the 5000 runs mark in IPL.

MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs in IPL

