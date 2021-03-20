New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Yashaswini Singh Deswal on Saturday said the gold medal she won in the ongoing ISSF World Cup has strengthened her belief to deliver on the biggest of stages, boosting her confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old Deswal was consistency personified on her way to winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol ahead of the more celebrated Manu Bhaker on the second competition day.

"This gold medal will help me strengthen the belief in my ability to perform, that I can do it if I am determined to it," Deswal said after her final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The shooter is aware that she will not get too many opportunities before the Tokyo Games, scheduled to be held in July-August this year.

"I was just trying to do my best, this is only one of the two international competitions before Olympics, so I had to focus on my mental temperament, my technique and what I have to do."

Three Indians made the finals of her event, including Bhaker and Shri Nivetha.

"Obviously I was very happy we three made the finals and, ultimately, the competition is with yourself. The one who can beat oneself only will go on to win."

The coronavirus-forced lockdown and the absence of competitions in the last one year was tough.

"The situation is the same for everyone, the only thing I though about and focussed on was to follow my technique and stick to my technique.

"It was the same for everyone, only thing I have to do was focus on my work and keep on going, have faith, courage, determination and work hard."

The woman from Chandigarh has performed tremendously in recent years and seeks to improve further as she aims bigger laurels.

"It's a work in progress, I did my best today and I will keep improving, I will keep putting in my 100 per cent effort."

The Tokyo Olympics quota holder admitted that it was a low-scoring final. Deswal shot 238.8 to comfortably finish on top of the podium in the eight-women final while Bhaker managed 236.7 to settle for the silver medal.

Viktoria Chaika of Belarus bagged the bronze medal with 215.9.

"Yes, it was a low-scoring final but I did my best and, as I said earlier, I will improve, all of us will."

Deswal secured her Tokyo Games quota with a gold medal in the 2019 Rio de Janeiro event.

