Chengdu (China), Mar 22 (PTI) Reigning champions Indian men's team has been clubbed with heavyweights Indonesia while the women's side was placed alongside mighty China in the Thomas and Uber Cup after the draw for the tournament was conducted here on Friday.

The Indian men's team, which will be defending its maiden title, has been placed in a tricky group.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Makes Grand Entry With Indian Flag, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam Enthrall Crowd With ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.

Besides last year's runner-up and record 14-time winners Indonesia, India have Thailand and England to nullify in Group C.

India became only the sixth country in the world to lift the Thomas Cup in 2022 after stunning Indonesia 3-0 in the final at Bangkok.

Also Read | Spain vs Colombia, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs SCO on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

In the Uber Cup, the Indian women's badminton team has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts and the most successful nation in the tournament's history -- 15-time winner China

The other teams in Group A are Canada and Singapore.

Indian women have reached the semifinals of the Uber Cup thrice in 1957, 2014 and 2016.

The Indian men's team qualified automatically by virtue of being the defending champions while the women made the cut after winning a historic gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia earlier this year.

The tournament will be held from April 27 to May 5 in Chengdu, China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)