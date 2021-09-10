Zurich, Sep 10 (AP) Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women's 100 meters at the Diamond League finals.

The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title on Thursday by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83.

Also Read | Mohammad Nabi Set to Lead Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 After Rashid Khan Steps Down as Skipper.

She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win.

Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters but once again failed to improve his own world record, making three unsuccessful attempts at 6.19.

Also Read | Jaskaran Malhotra Becomes 2nd Cricketer After Herschelle Gibbs to Smash 6 Sixes in an Over in USA vs Papua New Guinea ODI Match.

World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway defended his Diamond League title by winning the men's 400 hurdles in 47.35 and Faith Kipyegon held off a surging Sifan Hassan on the final sprint to win the women's 1,500 in 3:58.33.

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, who was a joint gold medalist in Tokyo, won the men's high jump after clearing 2.34 meters.

American Fred Kerley, the silver medalist in Tokyo, won the men's 100 in 9.87.

The winners received a cash price of USD 30,000 each. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)