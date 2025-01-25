Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Tiigers of Kolkata, reigning champions of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), are gearing up to defend their crown as season 2 kicks off on January 26, 2025.

Guided by an exceptional leadership team, the Tiigers have been rigorously preparing for the big day through intensive training sessions. Their focus has been on nurturing team cohesion and refining strategies to maintain their competitive edge.

The recent ISPL auction, held in Mumbai saw the Tigers of Kolkata strategically assemble a formidable squad consisting of 16 strong players for a total of Rs97.45 lakhs.

Strengthening their roster with a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers, some noteworthy additions include ace all-rounder Bhavesh Pawar, secured for Rs 8.50 lakhs, dynamic batsman Fardeen Kazi who was secured for Rs15.90 lakhs and versatile all-rounder Prathamesh Thakare who was acquired for Rs11.00 lakhs. This strategic approach is sure to bring out a perfect blend of skill, dedication, and teamwork, making them an unstoppable force on the field. Aksha Kamboj, executive chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures and co-owner of the Tiigers of Kolkata team remarked as quoted by the ISPL press release, "The Tiigers of Kolkata embody the spirit of resilience and teamwork. Our preparations for ISPL Season 2 reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence. With a strong squad and a strategic approach, we are confident in our ability to defend the title and make our supporters proud. The journey ahead is challenging, but the passion and dedication of the team will surely bring the trophy home once again."

As the countdown to ISPL Season 2 begins, the Tiigers of Kolkata remains focused on their mission to retain the championship. With a strategic blend of experienced players and emerging talents, the team is poised to deliver compelling performances that resonate with their supporters and uphold the spirit of the league. (ANI)

