New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Tilak Verma for guiding India to a wicket victory against Pakistan in the Finals of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and said the "calm" and "composed" Tilak Verma just played a Virat Kohli-like knock.

In pursuit of a 147-run target, India's top-order faltered and withered at 20/3 in the fourth over of the powerplay. Tilak Varma steadied the world champions' sinking ship and injected the much-needed impetus to drive India past the finishing line.

He maintained the flow of runs with Sanju Samson and upped the ante with Shivam Dube to knock Pakistan off the perch. He arrived at his 4th T20I half-century in 41 balls and returned unbeaten on 69(53) as the world champions basked in the Asia Cup glory with a five-wicket triumph.

The way Tilak controlled the tempo, Pathan saw the shades of 'Chase Master' Virat and wrote on X, "Tilak Varma just played a Virat Kohli-like knock against Pakistan, that too in a final. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure, easily the best innings of his career so far!" With another post, he highlighted the difference between the two neighbouring nations and added, "India Bahot aage hai Pakistan se."

India's former gun fielder Mohammad Kaif was impressed by Tilak's consistency and wrote on X, "Tilak has skills, technique and jazba to stay till the end against Pakistan in a big final. Much improved and very very consistent." Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extended wishes to the Indian team and wrote on X, "Well done India on a great nite ..under pressure a much better team with the ball and then with the bat .. These young boys are brilliant."

Head of Cricket at Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman, underscored India's victory holds more significance than just lifting the trophy and wrote on X, "Congratulations to Team India on winning the #AsiaCup. This triumph is not just about lifting the trophy, it's about courage, belief and playing for the flag. Special congratulations to Tilak Varma, who showed maturity beyond years and proved that big stages are for brave hearts. This victory belongs to each and every member of the squad." (ANI)

