New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that the time is running out for the Virat Kohli-led side in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the team now needs to perform miracles in order to reach the semi-finals.

Pathan's comment came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

"Well done NZ you were too good. And for team India, they need to get together and perform miracles. Time is running out. #indvsnz," tweeted Pathan.

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

India was restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for long, and what followed was a lacklustre performance.

For the all-important clash, India made two changes -- Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan came in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma came into bat at number three, while Ishan came out to open alongside KL Rahul, but this move backfired as Ishan did not manage to leave a mark with the bat.

Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)