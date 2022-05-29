Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Gujarat Titans restricted Rajasthan Royals to 130 for nine in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

Captain Hardik Pandya starred for Gujarat taking three wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

Jos Buttler top-scored for Rajasthan with 39 off 35 balls.

Brief scores: 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Hardik Pandya 3/17, Rashid Khan 1/18). PTI

