Silambam players from Tamil Nadu won 40 medals, including five golds, 23 silvers and 12 bronzes, at the International Silambam Competition held in Malaysia. The competition held on February 3 witnessed participants from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, apart from India and showcased the prowess of Silambam students across various categories, including freestyle demonstrations. Indian Olympic Association in Active Dialogue With Future Host Commission of IOC on Hosting 2036 Olympics, Says IOA President PT Usha.

A remarkable highlight of the event was the participation of 160 Silambam athletes from Tamil Nadu in a world-record attempt. The athletes successfully spun their Silambam sticks in single-handed forward and backward movements for a staggering 10 kilometres, lasting approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The impressive feat earned them recognition from the Cholan Book of Records in Malaysia, setting a new benchmark for the highest number of Silambam players gathered in one location. This will be the highest number of Silambam players who participated in one place. Britain Dominates Diving Mixed Team Event at World Aquatics Championships 2024.

With a total of 600 students representing the four participating countries, Tamil Nadu's contingent made a remarkable impact by winning 40 medals for India. Upon their return, the triumphant Silambam players were warmly welcomed by their parents and members of the Tamil Nadu Silambam Association at Chennai Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)