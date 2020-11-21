Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Former state captain S Suresh and former India woman cricketer Sudha Shah are part of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed on Saturday.

Suresh, Shah and former state player U R Radhakrishnan would comprise the three-member CAC, TNCA secretary R S Ramasaamy told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Half Marathon 2020: World Record Holders Brigid Kosgei, Ababel Yeshaneh to Participate in Marathon.

The CAC was chosen after a meeting of the TNCA apex council here.

The CAC will decide on the selection committee during a meeting on Monday, the cricket body's secretary said.

Also Read | Juventus Announces 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Cagliari, Matthijs de Ligt Makes a Comeback After an Injury.

Members of the previous panel that comprised B Kalyanasundaram, T Karunamoorthy and Sumathi Hariharan Iyer had expressed their unavailability this year.

Ramasaamy also said the new CAC would decide on the composition of the senior selection committee, adding it is up to them to take a call.

The current selection panel headed by M Senthilnathan also comprises R Ramkumar, K Bharat Kumar, R Venkatesh and Tanveer Jabbar.

Meanwhile, a TNCA press release said the apex council proposed to conduct the Annual General Body Meeting (Virtual) on December 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)